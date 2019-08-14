The Missourian Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home
1206 Jefferson Street
Washington, MO 63090
636-239-6707
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home
1206 Jefferson Street
Washington, MO 63090
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church
Washington, MO
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Irene Martin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Irene A. Martin


1931 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Irene A. Martin Obituary
Irene A. Martin, nee Elbert, 88, Washington, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, in Bartlett, Tenn., where she resided with her eldest daughter for the last year.

Irene, daughter of the late Emil Elbert and wife Clara, nee Weber, was born July 28, 1931, in Washington. She was united in marriage to the late Walter "Lefty"^ Martin Jr. Sept. 6, 1948. Before moving to Bartlett, Tenn., she attended monthly luncheons with two different groups, her former classmates and former co-workers. She loved spending time with her family, and was especially partial to babies and children. Her home was always open to visits with family and friends. Irene was in corporate management at the telephone company in a time when most women did not work outside the home. She enjoyed riding horses, cooking, sewing and gardening. She always had a positive attitude and saw the happy, funny side of life.

Irene is survived by three children, Sharon Jasper, Mark Martin and wife Julie, and Shanna Witges and husband James; one brother, Wilfred "Willie"^ Elbert; nine grandchildren, Sara Clark and husband Matt, Steve Jasper and wife Elizabeth, Rita Duke and husband Dylan, Shane Martin, Maria Witges, Jessie Martin, Martin Witges, Mike Martin and Josh Witges; six greatgrandchildren, Emma Clark, Allison Jasper, Daniel Jasper, Savannah Duke, James Duke and Lucy Fawver; other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Walter "Lefty" Martin Jr.; one son, Andy Martin; one son-in-law, John Jasper; her parents, Emil and Clara Elbert; and one brother, Jerome Elbert.

Visitation will be held Friday, Aug. 16, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home, 1206 Jefferson St., Washington, MO 63090.

A funeral Mass will be held Saturday, Aug. 17, at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, Washington.

Interment will follow at St. Peter's Cemetery, Washington.

Memorial donations are appreciated to Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church or their building fund for the grotto.

Arrangements are in care of Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home, Washington.
Published in The Missourian on Aug. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Irene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home
Download Now