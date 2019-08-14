|
|
Irene A. Martin, nee Elbert, 88, Washington, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, in Bartlett, Tenn., where she resided with her eldest daughter for the last year.
Irene, daughter of the late Emil Elbert and wife Clara, nee Weber, was born July 28, 1931, in Washington. She was united in marriage to the late Walter "Lefty"^ Martin Jr. Sept. 6, 1948. Before moving to Bartlett, Tenn., she attended monthly luncheons with two different groups, her former classmates and former co-workers. She loved spending time with her family, and was especially partial to babies and children. Her home was always open to visits with family and friends. Irene was in corporate management at the telephone company in a time when most women did not work outside the home. She enjoyed riding horses, cooking, sewing and gardening. She always had a positive attitude and saw the happy, funny side of life.
Irene is survived by three children, Sharon Jasper, Mark Martin and wife Julie, and Shanna Witges and husband James; one brother, Wilfred "Willie"^ Elbert; nine grandchildren, Sara Clark and husband Matt, Steve Jasper and wife Elizabeth, Rita Duke and husband Dylan, Shane Martin, Maria Witges, Jessie Martin, Martin Witges, Mike Martin and Josh Witges; six greatgrandchildren, Emma Clark, Allison Jasper, Daniel Jasper, Savannah Duke, James Duke and Lucy Fawver; other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Walter "Lefty" Martin Jr.; one son, Andy Martin; one son-in-law, John Jasper; her parents, Emil and Clara Elbert; and one brother, Jerome Elbert.
Visitation will be held Friday, Aug. 16, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home, 1206 Jefferson St., Washington, MO 63090.
A funeral Mass will be held Saturday, Aug. 17, at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, Washington.
Interment will follow at St. Peter's Cemetery, Washington.
Memorial donations are appreciated to Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church or their building fund for the grotto.
Arrangements are in care of Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home, Washington.
Published in The Missourian on Aug. 14, 2019