|
|
Irene Biermann, nee Schmitt, 88, Washington, passed away Wednesday, April 1, 2020.
Irene, daughter of the late Emil Schmitt and wife Anna, nee Marquart, was born April 7, 1931, in Washington. She received her education from St. Francis Borgia High School. On May 8, 1954, she was united in marriage to Albert Biermann, at St Francis Borgia Church. She was employed by Tradco, until her retirement in 1993.
Irene loved reading, crocheting, traveling, making ceramics and most recently, learning to paint beautiful landscapes. She was a member of St. Ann^Catholic Church and the Ladies Sodality.
Among her survivors are three children, Lou Ann Biermann, St. Louis, Don Biermann and wife Mary, Washington, and Tim Biermann and wife Fran, Union; two brothers, Kenneth Schmitt and wife Tudy, and Virgil Schmitt and wife Arlean, all of Washington; one sister, Alice Elbert, Washington; five grandchildren, Kevin (Jen) Biermann, Becky (Anne) Biermann, Katelyn (Drew) Roehrig, Amanda (Joe) Leesmann, and Nicholas (Jordan) Biermann; eight great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Esther Schmitt; other relatives and friends.
Mrs. Biermann was preceded in death by her husband, Albert Biermann; her parents; and three siblings, Victor, Richard and Mildred Schmitt.
Private family services were held at St. Ann Catholic Church, Clover Bottom.
Interment was in the church cemetery.
Memorial donations can be made to St. Ann Catholic Church, 7835 Highway YY, Washington, MO 63090.
Arrangements were in care of Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home, Washington.
Published in The Missourian on Apr. 4, 2020