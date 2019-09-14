|
|
Aug. 23, 2019 -
Irene Elizabeth Holt, nee Lakebrink, 90, Union, passed away Friday, Aug. 23, 2019.
Irene was born May 17, 1929, in Union, to William Henry Lakebrink and wife Josephine Louise, nee Lamprecht. Irene was a lifelong member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Union. She attended Immaculate Conception Grade School. She was an avid gardener of fruits and vegetables, but especially loved tending to her houseplants and flower gardens. She was an amazing cook and baker.
On May 17, 1949, she married Charles "Carl" Edgar Kohler in Union. They were blessed with two sons, Phillip and Dennis. Carl and Irene later divorced, and she married Earl Ballowe June 21, 1956, in Tunica, Miss. They were blessed with six children, Monica "Susie," Barbara, Kevin, Laura "Josie," William "Bill," and Michael. Earl passed away Nov. 19, 1976. On Dec. 29, 1978, she married Raymond Eugene Holt, in Ash Flat, Ark. They spent many years making white oak baskets, and traveling around the country to visit friends and family. Ray passed away Feb. 5, 2003.
She is survived by her children, Phillip Kohler (Darlene), Pekin, Ill., Dennis Kohler (Lanette), Union, Monica Moore, Ward, Ark., Barbara Sellars, Elgin, Texas, Kevin Ballowe (Ginny), Villa Ridge, Laura Ballowe-Parrish (Carl), Ellisville, and William Ballowe, St. Clair; brother, Herbert, Union; sister, Patricia Bucher, Russellville, Ky.; as well as 14 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; many nieces, nephews and friends.
Irene was preceded in death by her son, Michael; her parents; brothers, Theodore, Sylvester, Albert and Robert; and sisters, Marcella and Marie.
Visitation for Irene will be held Tuesday, Sept. 17, from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.
A funeral Mass will follow at 11 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Church, Union.
Burial will be in Union Cemetery.
The Holt family is being served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.
Published in The Missourian on Sept. 14, 2019