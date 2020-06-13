Irene "Pud" Edna Hurst Ming, 95, passed away peacefully at her home, Friday, June 5, 2020, in Washington.



Born Aug. 24, 1924, in Washington, she was the daughter of Earl and Wilma Meyer Hurst. Irene attended Washington Grammar School and graduated from Washington High School in 1942. On Sept. 5, 1943, she married Emmet Ming, at First Methodist Church in Washington. The Mings owned and operated Ming's Grocery and Sporting Goods Store in Union, from 1953 to 1980. After retiring, they enjoyed traveling, fishing, dancing, participating in the Franklin County Silver Games and entertaining at senior centers and nursing homes.



Pud's hobby was taking photos of her family, travels, flowers and anything else of interest. She loved to cook for the family, especially the fish that Emmet brought home, and making cookies for the furniture store and grandchildren. She enjoyed going to the senior center to eat and play cards. She was a member of First Methodist Church of Washington and a member of the cemetery committee.



Survivors include seven children, Connie Duncan and husband Dennis, Rancho Cucamonga, Calif., Nelle Anne Reeves and husband Paul, Marthasville, Lynn Haberberger and husband Mike, Washington, Jim Ming, Union, Jo Ellen Shroyer and husband Ronald, Boonville, John Ming and wife Michelle, Washington, and Philip Ming and wife Dana, Lebanon, Mo.; 20 grandchildren; 40 great-grandchildren; four great-greatgrandchildren; other relatives and friends.



Irene was preceded in death by her husband; parents; one brother, Alfred "Red" "Bud"^ Hurst; a sister, Wilma O'Brien; one brother in infancy; a daughter in infancy; one grandson, Scott Duncan; and two great-grandchildren in infancy.



A graveside service was held Friday, June 12, at the Ming Family Cemetery at Methodist Church Cemetery, with the Rev. George Dohm officiating.



Memorials may be made to New Life Church of Washington, Union Senior Center Foundation or the Methodist Church Cemetery.



The Ming family was served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.





