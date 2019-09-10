Home

Irene Holt

Irene Holt Obituary
A funeral Mass for Irene Holt, 90, Union, will be Tuesday, Sept. 17, at 11 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Church, Union.
Burial will be in the Union Cemetery, Union.
Visitation will be Tuesday, Sept. 17, from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.
Mrs. Holt died Friday, August 23, 2019.
She is survived by four sons, Dennis Kohler and wife Lanette, Union, Phillip Kohler and wife Darlene, Pekin, Ill., Kevin Ballowe and wife Ginny, Villa Ridge, and Bill Ballowe, St. Clair: three daughters, Monica Moore, Ward. Ark., Barbara Sellars, Elgin, Texas, and Josie Ballowe-Parrish and husband Carl, Ellisville; other relatives and many friends.
The family is being served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.
Published in The Missourian on Sept. 10, 2019
