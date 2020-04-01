|
|
Irene Mary Degen, nee Nicholls, 92, St. Peters, formerly of Washington, passed away Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, with her family by her side.
Irene was born in Manchester, England, to Geoffrey and Lydia, nee Moreton, Nicholls, Sept. 27, 1927. She was married to Richard J. Degen Sept. 19, 1946, at St. Francis Borgia Catholic Church. They were married 59 years before Richard's death in 2006.
Irene is survived by her two children, Gary Richard (Christine) Degen, Overland Park, Kan., and Sharon (Robert) Schleinat, St. Charles; her grandchildren, Sarah (Blake) Reeves, Laura (Donald) Schisler, Geoffrey (Ashley) Degen, Michael (Molly) Degen, Rachel (Richard) Converse, and Timothy (Jessica) Schleinat; her great-grandchildren, Charlotte and Burke Reeves, David, Zachary and Juliet Schisler, Alexander, Savannah, Nellie and Oscar Degen, and Cora and Clark Converse; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard; her parents, Geoffrey and Lydia; sisters, Doris Wilkinson, Frances Catherall, Gladys Davis, Lydia Valentine, Nora Hendrie, and a sister who died in infancy; and brothers, Geoffrey and Norman Nicholls.
A memorial Mass was held Saturday, March 7, at All Saints Catholic Church, St. Peters.
Burial followed in St. Francis Borgia Cemetery, Washington.
Published in The Missourian on Apr. 1, 2020