Irene M. Graser
1920 - 2020
Irene M. Graser, 100, Villa Ridge, passed away Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020.

Irene, daughter of the late Benedict Graser and wife Elizabeth, nee Rengel, was born May 17, 1920, in Washington. She received her education from St. John the Baptist-Gildehaus School. Irene worked many years at the Carmo and Brown shoe factories in Union until her retirement.

She enjoyed crafts and quilting at St. John's. Irene loved being outdoors, particularly mowing grass.

She is survived by six nephews and six nieces, many great-nephews and -nieces, and great-great- nephews and -nieces.

Irene was preceded in death by her parents and three sisters, Viola Skornia and husband Charles, Jeanette Finder and husband Richard, and Dorothy Boehmer and husband James.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held Saturday, Oct. 10, at 10 a.m. at St. John the Baptist-Gildehaus Church, Villa Ridge, with internment in the church cemetery.

Memorial donations are preferred to St. John the Baptist-Gildehaus Church, Villa Ridge.

The Graser family is being served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Washington.


Published in The Missourian on Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
10
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. John the Baptist-Gildehaus Church
