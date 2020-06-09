Irene Ming
A graveside service for Irene "Pud" Ming, 95, Washington, will be Friday, June 12, at 11 a.m. at Methodist Church Cemetery, Washington.
Mrs. Ming died Friday, June 5, 2020.
She is survived by three sons, Jim Ming, Union, John Ming and wife Michelle, Washington, and Philip Ming and wife Dana, Lebanon, mo.; four daughters, Connie Duncan and husband Dennis, California state, Nellie Anne Reeves and husband Paul, Marthasville, Lynn Haberberger and husband Mike, Washington, and JoEllen Shroyer and husband Ronald, Booneville; other relatives and many friends.
The family is being served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.

Published in The Missourian on Jun. 9, 2020.
