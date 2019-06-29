Irene Virginia Wall, nee Love, 78, St. Clair, departed this life Monday, June 24, 2019, in St. Clair.



Irene was born June 7, 1941, in Sullivan, the daughter of George Cecil Love Sr. and wife Velma Maggie, nee Shadrick. On June 20, 1959, she was united in marriage to James Joseph Wall, known to most as Jim, and two children came to bless this union.



Irene was a Christian and member of St. Clair United Methodist Church in St. Clair. She made caring for her home and family her career in life, and she never tired of her job. Irene was a member of Eastern Star St. Clair Chapter 96, as well as the St. Clair Jaycee Wives. She was a talented painter, an avid reader and enjoyed doing crochet and making ceramics. She also loved to go fishing with the family and hunt morel mushrooms. What meant most to her was the time spent with family. The love they shared and many precious memories they created will live on in their hearts forever.



Irene is survived by her husband, Jim Wall, St. Clair; one son, Craig Wall and wife Sherry, St. Clair; one daughter, Susan Hedrick and husband Brad, St. Clair; four brothers, George C. Love Jr., known to most as Cecil, and wife Karen, St. Clair, Eddie Love and wife Peggy, Jackie Love and wife Laura, and Boyd Love and girlfriend Sandy Price, all of Sullivan; three sisters, Sharon Liggett and husband Joe, Marshall, Vera Quade and husband Curtis, St. Clair, and Lisa Mann and husband Steve, Sullivan; her grandchildren, Tyler Haanpaa and girlfriend Brittany Karrer, Lee's Summit, Capt. Andrew Haanpaa and wife Sydney, Columbus, Ga., Abbey Hedrick and Connor Wall, both of St. Clair; brothers- and sisters-in-law; nieces; nephews; great- and great-great-nieces and -nephews; cousins; and many friends.



She was preceded in death by her parents, George Sr. and Velma Love; three sisters, Margaret Reed, Dorothy Cates and Betty Jennings; and her great-grandson, Wyatt Haanpaa.



Funeral services were held at 10 a.m. Thursday, June 27, at Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair, with Chaplain Gary Daud officiating.



Interment was in Midlawn Memorial Gardens, Union.



Memorials may be made to the .



Arrangements were in care of Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.