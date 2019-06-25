|
A funeral service for Irene Wall, nee Love, 78, St. Clair, will be Thursday, June 27, at 10 a.m. at Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.
Burial will be in Midlawn Memorial Gardens, Union.
Visitation will be Wednesday, June 26, from 3 to 8 p.m. and after 9 a.m. Thursday, at the funeral home.
Mrs. Wall died Monday, June 24, 2019.
She is survived by her husband, Jim Wall, St. Clair; one son, Craig Wall and wife Sherry, St. Clair; one daughter, Susan Hedrick and husband Brad; other relatives and many friends.
The family is being served by Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.
Published in The Missourian on June 25, 2019
