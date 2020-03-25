|
Irma Pauline Enke, nee Witte, 88, Owensville, departed this life Sunday, March 22, 2020, at her residence.
Irma was born Aug. 6, 1931, to Armin A. and Ida C. (Oberg) Witte, in Bay. She was first married to Marvin L. Schulte Sept. 19, 1953, at Zion-St. Paul E&R Church in Bay. He died in 1983. She then married Art Enke July 6, 1991, at the Methodist church, in Owensville.
Irma was a member of St. Peter's United Church of Christ. She worked at Custom Printing over 20 years and was an organist at various churches for 54 years. She enjoyed caring for her houseplants, canning what she grew in her garden and bird watching.
Irma is survived by her husband, Arthur Enke, of the home; her children, the Rev. Gary Schulte and wife Deborah, Washington, David Schulte and Beth Holmes, Lee's Summit, Letha Ellis and husband Ken, Nancy Noland and husband Richard, all of Owensville, and Ricky Enke and wife Terri, Jefferson City; 13 grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, Marvin Schulte, and her parents, Armin and Ida Witte.
Private family services were held. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.
Burial was in Zion Cemetery, Bay.
Memorials may be given to St. Peter's United Church of Christ, Owensville, Memorial Fund.
Arrangements were entrusted to Gottenstroeter Funeral Home, Owensville.
Published in The Missourian on Mar. 25, 2020