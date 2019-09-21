Home

BOPP CHAPEL
10610 MANCHESTER RD
Kirkwood, MO 63122
(314) 965-7680
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
1:00 PM - 1:30 PM
BOPP CHAPEL
10610 MANCHESTER RD
Kirkwood, MO 63122
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
1:30 PM
BOPP CHAPEL
10610 MANCHESTER RD
Kirkwood, MO 63122
Sept. 16, 2019 -

J. Allen Brinkmeyer, 93, Washington, passed away Monday, Sept. 16, 2019.

Mr. Brinkmeyer was the husband of the late Meredith Ann Bultman Brinkmeyer; father of David Allen Brinkmeyer and Nancy Lynn (Dr. Roy) Cook; and grandfather of Erich Allen Brinkmeyer and J.S. Cook.

Mr. Brinkmeyer enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1944, Navy Air Corps, in Pensacola, Fla. After the war, he attended Washington University, St. Louis. He founded Clayton Plumbing Co. in 1949, and was the former owner of Fox Run Farm in Gerald. He also was a two-term city of Clayton Health Department chairman.

Memorials may be made to the or Sunshine Mission, St. Louis.

A funeral service was held Friday, Sept. 20, at 1:30 p.m. at Bopp Chapel, Kirkwood, with visitation at 1 p.m.

Interment was in Bellefontaine Cemetery, St. Louis.

Arrangements were in care of Bopp Chapel, Kirkwood.
Published in The Missourian on Sept. 21, 2019
