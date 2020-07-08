1/2
Jack D. Cable
1995 - 2020
- 1995 - 2020 -

Jack Daniel Cable, 25, Farmington, passed away Tuesday, June 30, 2020, in Farmington.

Jack, son of Jon Cable and Marilyn (Crider), was born Feb. 8, 1995, in Washington. He took pride in volunteering his time to honor veterans as a Patriot Guard Rider.

Jack was always the comedian in the group and life of the party. Friends and family know him as having a great big heart.

He is survived by his parents, Jon and Christine Cable, Lonedell, and Marilyn and Jimmy Maxwell, Cedar Hill; brothers, Christopher Cable and wife Savanna, Lonedell, Nicholas Cable and wife Karen, St. Clair, and Curtis Thomas and wife Alyssa, Lonedell; stepbrother, Jimmy Maxwell, Cedar Hill; sister, Brittany Cable, Lonedell; grandparents, Franklin and Carol Edwards, Leslie, Betty Ritchey, Lonedell, and Riva Turner and husband Jim, St. Clair; niece, Ava Cable; nephew, Prestion Jones II; aunts; uncles; cousins; other relatives and many friends.

Jack was preceded in death by two grandfathers, Jack Quillen and Edwin Crider, and one uncle, Sean Quillen.

Visitation will be held Thursday, July 9, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Midlawn Funeral Home, Union, with services at 7 p.m.

Visit www.midlawn.com for an online register book.

Memorial donations to the Patriot Guard Riders Fund are preferred.

Arrangements are by Midlawn Funeral Home, Union.


Published in The Missourian on Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
9
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Midlawn Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens
JUL
9
Service
07:00 PM
Midlawn Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens
Funeral services provided by
Midlawn Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens
7280 Highway 47
Union, MO 63084
(636) 583-3722
