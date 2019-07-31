|
Jackie Dale Conway, 72, Washington, formerly of St. Clair, departed this life Thursday, July 25, 2019, in Farmington. . Jackie, son of the late Hubert Raymond Conway and wife Helen Roberta, nee Scott, known to most as Dude, was born Dec. 23, 1946, in Potosi. Jackie was proud to have served his country in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War, entering May 23, 1966, and receiving his honorable discharge May 22, 1968. He was employed for most of his working years at Alcoa in Washington. As a young man, he enjoyed hunting and fishing, and in past years, he liked to collect guns. He had a fondness for eagles and collected eagle memorabilia. Jackie was a quiet man, spending a lot of time to himself, but he enjoyed the times he shared with his family, especially his nieces and nephews.
Jackie is survived by one brother, Bobby Lloyd Conway and wife Myrtle, Farmington; one sister, Susan Kratky and her special friend; his siblings-in-law, Linda Conway, St. Clair, and Bob Kratky, Potosi; two daughters; two grandsons; the love of his life, Phyllis Cox, California state; many nieces, nephews, great- and great-great-nieces and -nephews, cousins, and friends.
Jackie was preceded in death by his parents, Hubert and Dude Conway, and one brother, Floyd Eugene Conway Sr.
Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, at Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair, followed by a funeral service at 1 p.m., with Brandy and Josh Francis officiating.
Interment, with full military honors, will be held in Crestview Memorial Park, St. Clair.
Memorials may be made to a charity of donor's choice.
Arrangements are in care of Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.
Published in The Missourian on July 31, 2019