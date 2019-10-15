|
A service for Jackie Lynn Fischer, nee Vanderfeltz, 43, St. Clair, will be Friday, Oct. 18, at 5 p.m. at Midlawn Funeral Home, Union.
A memorial visitation will be Friday, from 3 p.m. until the time of the service, at the funeral home.
Mrs. Fischer died Friday, Oct. 11, 2019.
She is survived by her husband, Mike Fischer, St. Clair; one daughter, Haylie Fischer, St. Clair; two stepdaughters, Cheyanne Roller and husband Darren, and Destani Fischer, all of St. Clair; other relatives and many friends.
The family is being served by Midlawn Funeral Home, Union.
Published in The Missourian on Oct. 15, 2019