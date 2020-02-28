|
A funeral service for Jacob Daniel Grimes, 38, Berger, will be Sunday, March 1, at 6 p.m. at Martin Funeral Home, Marthasville.
Visitation will be Sunday from 3 p.m. until the time of service at the funeral home.
Mr. Grimes died Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020.
He is survived by hisparents, Jim and wife Nettie Wanda, nee Breakfield, Grimes, Berger; two sisters, Drs. Carri Homoky and husband Doug, Kingsport, Tenn., and Rachel Buckley and husband Liam, Garfield, Ark; two brothers, Jason Janes and wife Cheryl Ruzich Janes, Herrin, Ill., and Dr. James Grimes and wife Sharon, Washington; other relatives and many friends.
The family is being served by Martin Funeral Home, Marthasville.
Published in The Missourian on Feb. 28, 2020