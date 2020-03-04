|
Jacob Daniel Grimes, 38, Berger, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020.
He was born Sept. 3, 1981, in St Charles, to Jim and Nettie Wanda, nee Breakfield, Grimes. Jacob graduated valedictorian of Hermann High School, Class of 2000, and went on to graduate with a Bachelor of Science degree in hotel and restaurant management.
He loved his family, especially his nieces and nephews, who lovingly called him "Uncle Red." He loved all dogs. Scout and Leif were very special to him. Walking in the woods and fishing the pond at the family farm, Holly Hill, provided a peaceful and safe haven. Bonfires, fireworks, hayrides, mud wars, any kind of outside activity, as long as it was fun, brought him joy. Jacob also enjoyed movies and reading. Some of his favorite authors were J.R.R. Tolkien and Stephen King. He played baseball as a young boy and loved the St. Louis Cardinals. Trivia, history and philosophy were just a few of his intellectual interests. He will forever be a beloved son, grandson, brother, uncle and friend to many others.
Jacob was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Ernest Breakfield; paternal grandparents, Homer and Lue, nee Vanover, Grimes; close friend, Kevin Robertson; and treasured companion, Scout Grimes.
He is survived by his parents, Jim and Nettie Wanda Grimes, Berger; maternal grandmother, Hazel, nee Midgett, Breakfield, Berger; siblings, Dr. Carri Homoky and husband Dr. Doug Homoky, Kingsport, Tenn., Jason Janes and wife Cheryl Ruzich Janes, Herrin, Ill., Dr. James Grimes and wife Sharon, Washington, and Rachel Buckley and husband Liam, Garfield, Ark.; nieces and nephews, Sarah, Emma and Henry Homoky, Stevie Rae Ruzich, Jaylen and Jillian Janes, Izzy Spruill, Max, Maddie and Miles Grimes, Gage and Avery Jones, Claire, Colin, Patrick and Conrad Buckley; many other relatives and friends.
Visitation was held Sunday, March 1, from 3 to 6 p.m. at Martin Funeral Home, Marthasville, with a funeral service at 6 p.m. Friends were invited for dinner with the family after the service at Best Western Plus Expo Center, 2621 E. Fifth St., Washington, MO 63090.
Memorial donations may be may to the Franklin County Humane Society, in care of Martin Funeral Home, 510 East Main St., Warrenton, MO 63383.
