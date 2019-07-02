|
|
|
A funeral Mass for Jacob Swoboda, 24, Union, will be Wednesday, July 3, at 11 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Union.
A private burial will be at a later date in the church cemetery.
Visitation will be Wednesday, from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.
Mr. Swoboda died Friday, June 28, 2019.
He is survived by his parents, Ted and Wendi Swoboda; two sisters, Leigha Swoboda, St. Louis, and Natasha Swoboda, Union; one brother, Andrew Swoboda, Union; his grandparents, Roger and Terry Stahl, Peachtree, Ga., and Velma Swoboda, Washington; other relatives and many friends.
The family is being served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.
Published in The Missourian on July 2, 2019