Jacqueline "Jackie" Lundergan
1929 - 2020
Jacqueline "Jackie" Lundergan, of St. Louis, daughter, sister, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, passed away Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, in St. Peters.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Jack and Meredith, of St. Louis; her sister, Patricia, of St. Louis; and her brother, Robert, of Richmond.

She is survived by her children, Robert, of Tucson, James, of St. Peters, and Patrick, of St. Louis. Jackie was a loving grandmother to nine grandchildren, Marz, Buku, Nahpi, Michael, Tohbi, Nichol, Erin, Sean and Aidan. Jackie was a loving great-grandmother to seven great-grandchildren, Tristen, Rudder, Twyla, Riley, Orin, Mason and Adison.

She was a graduate of Southwest HS and UM-St. Louis. Jackie worked in telecommunications, real estate, education, banking and retail.

She raised three boys during the tumultuous late '60s and early '70s,^and they all turned out okay.

Jackie was one who loved to travel, loved Sunday Mass, enjoyed volunteering at Saints Joachim & Ann, and taking trips to the Art Museum, Muny and Zoo. She loved listening to Andy Williams and Boyz II Men, and she could also be found on her couch on a Saturday watching a "Criminal Minds"^marathon.

She will be fondly remembered by her grit toward getting things done and her opinions on life she shared with those she loved, whether they asked for them or not. Jackie passed peacefully and prayerfully.

Because of Jackie's distributed family survivors and the COVID-19 virus restrictions, her funeral Mass and burial will be private. We hope to have a Celebration of Life to honor Jackie in the Spring or Summer of 2021.


Published in The Missourian on Oct. 24, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

October 23, 2020
she loved her time with val
patrick
Family
October 23, 2020
October 23, 2020
What a wonderful tribute, I was always struck by her subtle,sharp wit. I for one was always tickled with every visit.

Thinking of all....

Kevin Hamill
Kevin Hamill
Friend
