|
|
|
A funeral service for Jacqueline May "Jackie" Berra, nee Mottin, 87, Washington, will be Wednesday, July 24, at 3:30 p.m. at Oltmann Funeral Home, Washington.
Burial will follow in St. Francis Borgia Catholic Cemetery, Washington.
Visitation will be Wednesday, from 1 p.m. until the time of the service, at the funeral home.
Mrs. Berra died Sunday, July 21, 2019.
She is survived by two sons, Mike Berra and wife Susie, Lake Ozark, and Marty Berra and wife Betty, Washington; one daughter, Michele Berra and husband Jim Bordoni, Lenaxa, Kan.; other relatives and many friends.
The family is being served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Washington.
Published in The Missourian on July 23, 2019