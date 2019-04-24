Home

Greenlawn Funeral Home North - Springfield
3506 North National
Springfield, MO 65803
417-833-1111
Graveside service
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
3:00 PM
Greenlawn North Cemetery
Springfield, MO
Jacqueline "Jackie" Terry Roberts, nee Oneth, 90, passed from this life Friday, April 19, 2019, at The Arbors, Washington.

She was born Sept. 28, 1928, in Springfield, to Ralph and Pauline Oneth. She enjoyed gardening, sewing, reading and genealogy.

Jackie is survived by her children, Kelly Bain and husband Jim Krafft, Washington, and Holly Byland and husband Steve, O'Fallon, Ill., and four grandchildren, Stacy Bain, Phoenix, Ariz., Ryan Bain, St. Louis, Megan Byland and Tyler Byland, both of O'Fallon, Ill.

Jackie was preceded in death by her husband, Delferd (Del) Roberts; a son, John Roberts; and her parents, Ralph and Pauline Oneth.

Graveside services will be held at Greenlawn North Cemetery, Springfield, at 3 p.m. Saturday, April 27.

Donations to the , in lieu of flowers, are requested.

Arrangements are in care of Greenlawn Funeral Home North, Springfield.
Published in The Missourian on Apr. 24, 2019
