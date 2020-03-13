|
A funeral Mass for Jakob Riley Shafferkoetter, 18, Union, will be Saturday, March 14, at 11 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Church, Union.
A private burial will be at a later date.
Visitation was to be Friday, March 13, from 3 to 8 p.m. at Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.
Mr. Shafferkoetter died Tuesday, March 10, 2020.
He is survived by his parents, Mike and Debbie Shafferkoetter, Union; one sister, Megan Shafferkoetter, Union; his grandparents, Tom Shafferkoetter, and Phyllis Shafferkoetter, both of Union, James Kersting, Bridgeton, and Vickie Kersting, O'Fallon; other relatives and many friends.
The family is being served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.
Published in The Missourian on Mar. 13, 2020