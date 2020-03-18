|
Jakob Riley Shafferkoetter, 18, Union, passed away Tuesday, March 10, 2020.
Jake, son of Michael Shafferkoetter and wife Deborah, nee Kersting, was born Dec. 21, 2001, in Washington. He was a senior at Union High School in Union. He was a member of Immaculate Conception Church. Jake was active on the football and track teams at Union High School. He also was a goaltender on the Washington hockey team. Jake attended the HOBY Conference in 2018 and Boys State in 2019.
Jake is survived by his parents, Mike and Debby Shafferkoetter, Union; one sister, Megan Shafferkoetter, Union; grandparents, Tom Shafferkoetter and Phyllis Shafferkoetter, both of Union, Vickie Kersting, O'Fallon, and James Kersting, Bridgeton; one aunt, Christy Meyer, Union; one uncle, Brian Kersting, O'Fallon; many other family members and friends.
Visitation was held Friday, March 13, from 3 to 8 p.m. at Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.
A funeral Mass was held Saturday, March 14, at 11 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Church, Union.
Burial will be held privately at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to Washington High School Roller Hockey are preferred.
The Shafferkoetter family was served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.
Published in The Missourian on Mar. 18, 2020