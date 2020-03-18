Home

POWERED BY

Services
Oltmann Funeral Home
103 North Church Street
Union, MO 63064
(636) 583-2525
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
11:00 AM
Immaculate Conception Church
Union, MO
View Map

Jakob R. Shafferkoetter


2001 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jakob R. Shafferkoetter Obituary
Jakob Riley Shafferkoetter, 18, Union, passed away Tuesday, March 10, 2020.

Jake, son of Michael Shafferkoetter and wife Deborah, nee Kersting, was born Dec. 21, 2001, in Washington. He was a senior at Union High School in Union. He was a member of Immaculate Conception Church. Jake was active on the football and track teams at Union High School. He also was a goaltender on the Washington hockey team. Jake attended the HOBY Conference in 2018 and Boys State in 2019.

Jake is survived by his parents, Mike and Debby Shafferkoetter, Union; one sister, Megan Shafferkoetter, Union; grandparents, Tom Shafferkoetter and Phyllis Shafferkoetter, both of Union, Vickie Kersting, O'Fallon, and James Kersting, Bridgeton; one aunt, Christy Meyer, Union; one uncle, Brian Kersting, O'Fallon; many other family members and friends.

Visitation was held Friday, March 13, from 3 to 8 p.m. at Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.

A funeral Mass was held Saturday, March 14, at 11 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Church, Union.

Burial will be held privately at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to Washington High School Roller Hockey are preferred.

The Shafferkoetter family was served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.
Published in The Missourian on Mar. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jakob's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Oltmann Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -