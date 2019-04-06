James B. Fischer, 89, Washington, passed away peacefully Monday, April 1, 2019.



James, son of the late Frank and Theresa Fischer, was born Dec. 21, 1929, in California, Mo. James enlisted with the U.S. Navy during the Korean War, serving as a hospital corpsman on the front line with the U.S. Marine Corps. After returning home, he began a long career with the U.S. Postal Service, eventually retiring and taking on the role of a full-time parent.



James found his deepest fulfillment in his two sons and his grandson, while his true passion and lifelong hobby lay in his 200-acre farm and the cultivation of his prized chestnut trees. He also kept a large garden and hosted family reunions and lively hunting parties for many years.



James was preceded in death by his parents; his four brothers, Samuel, Donald, John and Robert Fischer; one sister, Joan Swanson; and the mother of his children, Katherine Fischer.



He is survived by his two sons, Christopher and Jeffrey Fischer, and one grandson, Colton Fischer.



A celebration of James' life will be held Saturday, April 13, at 10 a.m. at Homestead at Hickory View, in the upstairs conference room, 1481 Marbach Drive, Washington.



In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Missouri Department of Conservation: https://mdc.mo.gov/contact-engage/



donate/monetary-gifts-and-memorial-donations. Published in The Missourian on Apr. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary