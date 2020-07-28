1/
James Beckmann
A funeral service for James "Jim" Beckmann, 74, Sullivan, formerly of Union, will be Thursday, July 30, at 11 a.m. at Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.
Burial will follow in Midlawn Memorial Gardens, Union
Visitation will be Wednesday, July 29, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.
Mr. Beckmann died Saturday, July 25, 2020.
He is survived by two sons, Jimmy Beckmann and wife Alexa, New Haven, and Billy Beckmann, Washington; special friend, Lois Smith; other relatives and many friends.
The family is being served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.

Published in The Missourian on Jul. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
