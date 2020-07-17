1/
James Boehmer
A memorial Mass for James "Jim" Boehmer, 89, Washington, will be Monday, July 27, at 5 p.m. at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, Washington.
Mr. Boehmer died Wednesday, July 15, 2020.
He is survived by three sons, Kim Boehmer and Todd Boehmer and wife Missy, all of Washington, and Scott Boehmer and wife Sheila, Hannibal; three daughters, Debbie Oitker, O'Fallon, Ill., Bonnie Turin and husband Paul, St. Louis, and Tammy LaPlant and husband Bob, Washington; other relatives and many friends.
The family is being served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Washington.

Published in The Missourian on Jul. 17, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Oltmann Funeral Home
508 East 14th Street
Washington, MO 63090
(636) 239-9600
