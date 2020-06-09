James C. Weatherly
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
A funeral service for James "Jim" Craig Weatherly, 76, Union, formerly of Eureka, was held Tuesday, June 9, at 11 a.m. at Midlawn Funeral Home, Union.
Interment was in Sunset Memorial Park, Affton.
Visitation was Monday, June 8, from 4 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Mr. Weatherly died Friday, June 5, 2020, in Washington due to natural causes.
He is survived by his wife, Jenny Weatherly, Union; one son, James "Jim" Weatherly and wife Kim, Union; one daughter, Julie Marie Weatherly, Union; other relatives and many friends.
The family was served by Midlawn Funeral Home, Union.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Missourian on Jun. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Midlawn Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens
7280 Highway 47
Union, MO 63084
(636) 583-3722
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved