A funeral service for James "Jim" Craig Weatherly, 76, Union, formerly of Eureka, was held Tuesday, June 9, at 11 a.m. at Midlawn Funeral Home, Union.

Interment was in Sunset Memorial Park, Affton.

Visitation was Monday, June 8, from 4 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.

Mr. Weatherly died Friday, June 5, 2020, in Washington due to natural causes.

He is survived by his wife, Jenny Weatherly, Union; one son, James "Jim" Weatherly and wife Kim, Union; one daughter, Julie Marie Weatherly, Union; other relatives and many friends.

The family was served by Midlawn Funeral Home, Union.



