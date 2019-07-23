|
A funeral service for James Edward "Ed" Coleman, 76, Pacific, was held Friday, July 12, at 7 p.m. at Bell Funeral Home, Pacific.
Visitation was July 12, from 4 p.m. until the time of the service, at the funeral home.
Mr. Coleman died Monday, July 8, 2019.
He is survived by his wife, Darlene Coleman, nee Jackson, Pacific; one son, David Coleman, Affton; two daughters, Gayle Harvey and husband Erick, York, S.C., and Amy Coleman Moore and wife Becky, Arnold; other relatives and many friends.
The family was served by Bell Funeral Home, Pacific.
Published in The Missourian on July 23, 2019