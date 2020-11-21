- 1952 - 2020 -



James Eugene Heck, known to most as Jim, 68, St. Clair, departed this life in Pacific, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020.



Jim was born in Moselle, March 20, 1952, son of Stanley Eugene Heck and wife Fern Lorene, nee Thomas. As a young man, he was blessed to have one daughter.



Jim was a Christian of the Baptist faith and past member of Faith Baptist Church, Moselle. For about 10 years, Jim owned and operated J and D Trucking Company, St. Louis. He then went on to obtain his real estate license and for the last 20 years was employed as a sales associate for Prudential Alliance Realtors, Washington.



Jim was an outdoorsman at heart and enjoyed hunting and fishing. He was passionate about football, having played in his youth, and remained an avid fan. Nothing meant more to Jim than the time he spent with his family. The love they shared and many wonderful memories created will never be forgotten.



Jim is survived by his life companion, Debbie Norvell, St. Clair; Debbie's son, Travis Norvell and wife Shelly, Petaluma, Calif.; daughter, Julie Heck, St. Charles; one sister, Sara Heck, Moselle; one aunt; one sister-in-law; one brother-in-law; nieces; nephews; great- and great-great-nieces and -nephews; cousins; and many friends.



Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Stanley and Fern Heck; three siblings, David Roy Heck, Ruth Ann Luechtefeld and Sandra Baecker; and one niece, Sarah Mueller.



Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 24, at Campbell Cemetery, Belle, with the Rev. Fred Banderman officiating.



Memorials may be made to the family.



The family was served by Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.





