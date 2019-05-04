James "Jim" E. Murphy, 87, Washington, passed away Monday, April 29, 2019, in Washington.



Jim, son of the late Perry Murphy and wife Eva, nee Copelin, was born July 30, 1931, in St. Louis. He was united in marriage to the late Mary E. Hightower Dec. 24, 1952, in St. Louis. After she preceded him in death, he married Peggy Sue Green Feb. 12, 2006, at the Methodist Church in Washington. Jim was an avid St. Louis sports fan and spent many long afternoons and evenings listening, watching and talking about the games. He was a longtime and active member of First United Methodist Church in Washington. Jim was a devoted and loving father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He loved taking the little ones on special road trips that created lasting memories of trips to Disney, famous landmarks and beautiful natural wonders.



James is survived by his wife, Peggy Sue Murphy, Washington; two children, Kathi Richter and husband Fred, and Patrick Murphy, all of Washington; seven grandchildren, Jennifer, Danny, Jimmy, Michelle, Elora, James and Brenna; five greatgrandchildren, Mikayla, Mia, Thomas, Mason and "Stanley"; a special niece, Patricia Heady; other relatives and friends.



He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Murphy; one son, Mike Murphy; his parents, Perry and Eva Murphy; and three siblings, Perry Murphy, Frances Trail and Mildred McKinney.



Visitation was held Friday, May 3, from 10 a.m. until time of service at noon at Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home, 1206 Jefferson St., Washington.



Interment, with military honors, followed at St. Peter's United Church of Christ Cemetery.



Memorial donations are appreciated to the .



Published in The Missourian on May 4, 2019