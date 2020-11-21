1/1
James E. Napier
1958 - 2020
James Eugene Napier, 62, Marthasville, passed away peacefully Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020.

Jim was born Nov. 10, 1958, in St. Louis, to Elmer Napier and JoAnn, nee Barnes, Nisbet. Jim was a people person who never met a stranger and had a great smile. He worked in management at Fas-Trip Convenience Stores for 22 years in Washington. Jim was united in marriage to Brenda Lee Jasper Oct. 6, 2000, in Dutzow. They enjoyed the life they shared for 20 years. Jim began organizing "family float trips," and successfully did so for 41 straight years. It began with 10 people in attendance and is now up to 50. Jim loved being outdoors doing yard work, barbecues, hunting and spending time with his family and friends, especially at Lake Norfork. He was a longtime member of the Elks Lodge in Washington. Jim also enjoyed playing poker and collecting coins.

Jim was preceded in death by his stepfather, Ed Nisbet, and one sister, Patty Napier.

Those grateful for having shared in his life are his loving wife, Brenda; two children, Jamie Napier and Jeff Napier and wife Jessica; his mother, JoAnn Nisbet; his father, Elmer Napier and stepmother Janis; two grandchildren, J Napier and Josh Napier; five siblings, Barbara Edens, Mike Napier (Danielle), Janet Howard (Kent), Marty Hollenberg and Julie Trentmann (Kathy Simon); three brothers-in-law, Karl Jasper, Glen Jasper and Bernie Jasper (Sally); other relatives and many friends.

All services will be private. A celebration of his life will be held in spring of 2021.

Online condolences may be made at www.martinfuneral.net.

Memorial donations are preferred to St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, in care of Martin Funeral Home, 510 E. Main St., Warrenton, MO 63383.

The Napier family is being served by Martin Funeral Home.


Published in The Missourian on Nov. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Martin Funeral Home - Marthasville
16137 S. Hwy. 47
Marthasville, MO 63357
(636) 433-2827
Memories & Condolences
November 20, 2020
The Napier family has been in my thoughts and prayers the last few days. Jim was the nicest and friendliest guy I have ever known. God bless!
Jason Collier
Friend
November 20, 2020
I had a great time shooting the bull with Jim in the mornings at the B P. R. I. P. Buddy sorry u had to leave us too soon.
Tammy Buchheit
Friend
November 20, 2020
There’s a star shining a little brighter now. He always put a smile on everyones face. Prayers and thoughts for you Brenda.
Dave and Theresa Flagg
November 20, 2020
I am so sorry for your loss. Jim was such a great guy. All my love and hugs.
Gayle Balke
Friend
November 20, 2020
November 20, 2020
I am so sad to see such a great person leave us but I am sure he will be happy in heaven! Brenda, I am sorry for your loss! He will be missed
Donna Hagedorn
Friend
November 20, 2020
What an amazing man. Heaven is alight with his glorious smile. A brother in Christ that lived and loved BIG! God bless and give this family peace that we will be together again!
Vicki McBride
Friend
November 20, 2020
Words seem inadequate to express the sadness we feel aboutJim’s death. With sincere sympathy, John & Sandy Westhoff
John & Sandy Westhoff
Family
November 20, 2020
I will miss his great smile and his helping hand when needed.
Leona Pauk
Friend
November 20, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Jim was wonderful person with a smile so bright. A smile never forgotten!
Gary & Belinda, family. Stock
Family
November 20, 2020
So sorry do your loss! Will miss his great smile and positive energy!
Allison Miller
Friend
November 19, 2020
Sending you all lots of love and hugs from Jims favorite place Norfork Lake. . His priority was his family and friends having a good time . Our heart is heavy as he was such a great man! Your friends at Rocking Chair resort
Jane Domagalski
Friend
November 19, 2020
Don Joan Dan Jill Groene
Friend
November 19, 2020
We'll miss your smile! Rest easy my friend. Our prayers and condolence for the family. ❤ Jerome and Sandy Brueggemann
November 19, 2020
Dear Jamie & family,
Our thoughts and prayers are with you & your family during this difficult time. May you find comfort in the wonderful memories you shared with your Dad throughout the years.

Love,
Geoff, Jenni & Alexa Clark
Jennifer Clark
Friend
November 19, 2020
Condolences for all the family. Jim always had a smile for everyone.
Love The Rosenburg's
November 19, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Christopher and Nicole Wallis
Friend
