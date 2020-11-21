James Eugene Napier, 62, Marthasville, passed away peacefully Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020.
Jim was born Nov. 10, 1958, in St. Louis, to Elmer Napier and JoAnn, nee Barnes, Nisbet. Jim was a people person who never met a stranger and had a great smile. He worked in management at Fas-Trip Convenience Stores for 22 years in Washington. Jim was united in marriage to Brenda Lee Jasper Oct. 6, 2000, in Dutzow. They enjoyed the life they shared for 20 years. Jim began organizing "family float trips," and successfully did so for 41 straight years. It began with 10 people in attendance and is now up to 50. Jim loved being outdoors doing yard work, barbecues, hunting and spending time with his family and friends, especially at Lake Norfork. He was a longtime member of the Elks Lodge in Washington. Jim also enjoyed playing poker and collecting coins.
Jim was preceded in death by his stepfather, Ed Nisbet, and one sister, Patty Napier.
Those grateful for having shared in his life are his loving wife, Brenda; two children, Jamie Napier and Jeff Napier and wife Jessica; his mother, JoAnn Nisbet; his father, Elmer Napier and stepmother Janis; two grandchildren, J Napier and Josh Napier; five siblings, Barbara Edens, Mike Napier (Danielle), Janet Howard (Kent), Marty Hollenberg and Julie Trentmann (Kathy Simon); three brothers-in-law, Karl Jasper, Glen Jasper and Bernie Jasper (Sally); other relatives and many friends.
All services will be private. A celebration of his life will be held in spring of 2021.
Online condolences may be made at www.martinfuneral.net
.
Memorial donations are preferred to St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, in care of Martin Funeral Home, 510 E. Main St., Warrenton, MO 63383.
The Napier family is being served by Martin Funeral Home.