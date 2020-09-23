James Edward Todisman, known to all as Jim, 78, St. Clair, departed this life Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, in Sullivan.



Jim was born May 27, 1942, in St. Louis, the son of Clovis Gardner Todisman and wife Hildred Mary, nee King. On July 23, 1960, he was united in marriage to Carol Rae Hoff, and three sons came to bless this union.



Jim was a Christian and member of Bethel Baptist Church in Lonedell, and past member of Friendship Baptist Church in St. Clair. He was proud to have served his country in the Army National Guard, entering Nov. 26, 1962, and receiving his honorable discharge May 19, 1967. He was a truck driver by trade and drove over-the-road for about 45 years. He was most recently employed by USF Holland, retiring from there in 2009. He also was a retiree of Teamsters Local 600 of St. Louis. Since his retirement, Jim enjoyed restoring old trucks and was an avid reader. He also enjoyed listening to country gospel music. He was happiest when he was home spending time with his children and grandchildren.



Jim is survived by his wife, Carol Rae Todisman, St. Clair; his sons, Lance Todisman and wife Sheila, Shane Todisman and wife Ann, and James D. Todisman I, known to most as Jim or Jimmy, and fiancee Jackie Peters, all of St. Clair; three sisters, Betty Walsh, known to most as Tootsie, Festus, Donna Piepho, known to most as Sis, Cape Girardeau, and Cheryl Hamrick, known to most as Sherry, Bonne Terre; eight grandchildren, Nicole Grabowski and husband Andy, Rolla, Mikel Todisman and wife Samantha, James D. Todisman II and girlfriend Destinie LaRose, all of St. Clair, Samantha Mayfield and husband Jacob, Cuba, Mo., Brandi Swanson and husband Kyle, Honolulu, Hawaii, Scott Todisman and fiancee Abbie Denningmann, St. Charles, Kerum Steele and husband Brian, Huntsville, Ala., and Amanda Frede, Cuba, Mo.; 11 great-grandchildren; brothers- and sisters-in-law; nieces; nephews; great- and great-great-nieces and -nephews; cousins; and many friends.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Clovis and Hildred Todisman; his brothers, Warren and Donald Todisman; and one sister, Clovia Faupel, known to all as Susie.



A funeral service was held at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 18, at Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair, with the Rev. Ben Kingston officiating, assisted by the Rev. John Dover.



Interment was in Bethel Cemetery, Lonedell.



Memorials may be made to Bethel Baptist Church, Lonedell.



The Todisman family was served by Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.





