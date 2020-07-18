James F. Bennight, 56, Washington, passed away Thursday, July 9, 2020, at his home, surrounded by his family.



James was born Aug. 31, 1963, in Altus, Okla., to the late Marvin Bennight and wife Ida Josephine, nee Hals. He was united in marriage to Rhonda Wisdom Nov. 19, 1988, in Washington. James was the owner of Spray Services, Inc. in Washington for 28 years and was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church.



The three most important things to him were Faith, family and friends. James enjoyed being outdoors and was an avid golfer, fisherman and hunter. He loved spending time with his family and friends around the grill and on the water. James adored his grandchildren and cherished the time he spent playing with them.



He is survived by his wife, Rhonda Bennight, Washington; three daughters, Tabitha Holtmeyer and husband Rodney, Taylor Bennight and fianc^ A. J. Grubbs, and Tara Bennight and significant other Logan Holdmeyer, all of Washington; 11 siblings, J.C. Bennight, Idaho state, Boyd Bennight and wife Barbara, Frederick, Okla., Melvina Huddleston, Altus, Okla., Pat Edwards, Tulsa, Okla., Darlene Wilson, Oscar Bennight and wife Ina, all of Altus, Okla., Gladys Hand, Blair, Okla., Euletta Harold, Holland, Mich., Beverly Tabb and husband Robert, Altus, Okla., Marvin Bennight and wife Carolyn, Weatherford, Okla., and Mark Bennight and wife Annette, Altus, Okla.; four grandchildren, Chandler and Harper Holtmeyer, and June and Violet Grubbs; mother-in-law, Judy Wisdom; sister-in-law, Dana Hellebusch and husband Jeff; nieces; nephews; cousins; other relatives and friends.



James was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Michael Bennight; nephew, Lynn Bennight; niece, Jamie Bennight; father-in-law, Ron Wisdom; and six siblings-in-law.



Visitation was held Saturday, July 11, from 2 to 6 p.m. at Nieburg-Vitt, Miller



Funeral Home, Washington.



A funeral service was held Sunday, July 12, at 3 p.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church.



Burial followed in the church cemetery.



Memorial donations are appreciated to the Infant Toddler Program at Immanuel Lutheran School (please make checks payable to Immanuel Lutheran School).



The family was served by Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home, Washington.





