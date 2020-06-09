A funeral Mass for James "Buddy" Graham, 81, Union, will be Wednesday, June 10, at 10 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Church, Union.

Burial will be in Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis.

Visitation was to be Tuesday, June 9, from 4 to 7 p.m. with a rosary at 3:30 p.m. at Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.

Mr. Graham died Saturday, June 6, 2020.

He is survived by his wife, Theresa Graham, Union; one daughter, Joan Wilkes and husband Kyler, Holts Summit; one grandson, Cayden Wilkes; other relatives and many friends.

The family is being served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.





