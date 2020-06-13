Graham



- 1939 - 2020 -



James "Buddy" Graham, 81, Union, passed away Saturday, June 6, 2020.



Buddy, son of the late Orsoe Graham and wife Mary Ethel, nee Bilbry, was born June 3, 1939, in Piedmont. He received his education in the St. Louis area. Buddy served in the U.S. Army for 21 years, and retired from the military in 1983. He was united in marriage to Theresa Pottebaum June 18, 1977, at St. Francis Borgia Church in Washington, and one daughter was born to this union.



The couple made their home in Union after Buddy's retirement from the Army. He attended East Central College in Union, and worked in various factory jobs in plastic production. Buddy was a longtime member of Immaculate Conception Church in Union. He was a member of Knights of Columbus 1576. Buddy's greatest joy was spending time with his family and loved ones.



He is survived by his wife, Theresa Graham; one daughter, Joan Wilkes and husband Kyler, Holts Summit; one grandson, Cayden Wilkes; many other family members and friends



Buddy was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Floyd Graham, in infancy; and two sisters, Ruby Lucas and Melba Montgomery.



A funeral Mass was held Wednesday, June 10, at 10 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Church, Union.



Burial was in Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis.



In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the Franklin County Honor Flight.



The Graham family was served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.





