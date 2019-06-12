Home

KRAVANYA FUNERAL HOME LTD
203 E Elm St
Gillespie, IL 62033
(217) 839-2154
Calling hours
Sunday, Jun. 16, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
James H. Seago Sr. Obituary
James Howard Seago Sr., 87, Sarasota, Fla., formerly of Atwater, Ill., died at Sarasota Memorial Hospital, Sarasota, Fla., Monday, June 3, 2019, at 6:25 p.m.

He was born July 31, 1931, in Atwater, Ill., to Charles Seago and Eva (Jackson) Seago. He married Norma Jean (Karrick) Seago. She preceded him in death Sept. 29, 2006. He then married Wanda (Winfrey) Blackburn. He was retired from the military after having served with the Army as an E-7 during Vietnam. He also was a retired supervisor from the U.S. Postal Service. James loved playing the violin and telling people about the Lord and leading them to Christ.

He is survived by his spouse, Wanda (Winfrey) Blackburn Seago; children, James (Leigh) Seago Jr., Deborah (Charles) Crump, Kimberly Richardson, Rebecca (Steve) Brown, Belinda (Dan) Cooper, Jenni (Marvin) Kuentzel, Kim (Terry) Walker, and Mary (Cathy) Blackburn; many grandchildren, greatgrandchildren and great-great- grandchildren; and his brother, Charles Seago.

James was preceded in death by his parents; his first spouse; daughter, Kathleen Gail Seago; grandson, James Kallis Richardson; great-grandson, Jeffrey Black; and siblings, Orville, Clara, Bernice, Mami and Paul.

Friends may call Sunday, June 16, at Kravanya Funeral Home, Gillespie, Ill., from 4 to 6 p.m.

Funeral services will be held Monday, June 17, at 10 a.m. at the funeral home.

Burial will be at Bethel Ridge Cemetery, Atwater, Ill.

Memorials are suggested to CEF of Alaska or National Veterans Golden Age Games. Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at www.kravanyafuneral.com. Kravanya Funeral Home, Gillespie, Ill., is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Missourian on June 12, 2019
