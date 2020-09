Or Copy this URL to Share

A private celebration of life for James John McDonald, 89, Washington, will be Saturday, Sept. 12.

Mr. McDonald died Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020.

He is survived by four children, Micki Fischer and husband Dale, Mary Beth Hopp, Timothy McDonald and wife Genny, and Lorri Keenum and husband Bill; other relatives and many friends.

The family is being served by Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home, Washington.





