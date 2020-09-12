James John McDonald, born Feb. 20, 1931, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, after living a full life of 89 years.



He married the love of his life, Ida Mae Wilson, April 26, 1952, at Port Hudson Catholic Church, Port Hudson. Playing basketball at New Haven High School, he continued his education at SMSU in Warrensburg, and later earned his master's degree in education from St. Louis University, St. Louis. Jim taught school for 29 years before retiring from Geggie Elementary, Eureka; was owner of McDonald Realty; and brokered at Wieman and Pues Insurance in Washington. James served honorably in the U.S. Army.



Jim and his wife, Ida, raised four children, Micki Fischer, married to Dale; Mary Beth Hopp; Timothy McDonald, married to Genny; and Lorri Keenum, married to Bill. As a grandfather, Jim was very proud of his grandchildren, Cameron Fischer, Collin Fischer and wife Chelsie, and Christian Fischer and wife Danielle. He was proud of Sarah Hopp, Eldon Hopp, Kolby Wienstroer and husband John, and Keaton Keenum and wife Kali. He was blessed with 11 great-grandchildren.



As an avid outdoorsman, Jim enjoyed hunting and fishing. He and his wife would go on great travel adventures, including many trips to St. Louis Cardinals spring training. James remained a dyed in the wool Cardinal fan, regardless of the season!



He was preceded in death by his parents, James A. McDonald and Lillian Brunner, New Haven; his sister, Elizabeth and husband George Firsick; and brothers-in-law, Bill Wilson and Ralph Otto.



He is survived by his brother, Charles and wife Frances McDonald, and his sisters-in-law, Angie Otto, Ardith Wilson and Linda Wilson.



Jim had an ever present sense of humor and will be missed by many.



A private celebration of life will be held Saturday, Sept. 12.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Lake Timber Ridge Association, Inc., a place Jim dearly loved to share with his family and friends, in care of Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home, 1206 Jefferson St., Washington, MO 63090, 636-239-6707.



The family wishes to acknowledge and thank all those who helped us care for Dad during the past years: his doctors and therapists, the staff at The Homestead at Hickory View, Union Care Center and Oak Pointe Assisted Living. Thank you for the compassion the caregivers showed at Mercy Rehab Hospital and Mercy Hospital. We hope the friendships, understanding and kindness shown to our dad in his life will be returned to your families in abundance.





