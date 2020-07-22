James Louis Boehmer, 89, Washington, passed away peacefully Wednesday, July 15, 2020.



Jim, son of the late Emil Boehmer and wife Alma, nee Young, was born Jan. 17, 1931, in Washington. Jim graduated from St. Francis Borgia High School in 1949 and served his country in the Army during the Korean War. He was united in marriage to Dorothy "Dottie" Graser, Aug. 21, 1954, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Villa Ridge. The couple made their home in Washington, where they were blessed with six children. Jim worked as a production planner for McDonnell Douglas in St. Louis. He retired in 1992 after 41 years of service.



He was actively involved in his church, St. Francis Borgia, and was a part of the retired men's group and volunteered in their food pantry. Throughout his life, he had many hobbies. He was a great woodworker and loved making special keepsakes for his family. Jim enjoyed biking, especially with his friend Dennis, going to the local wineries and listening to German music. He was an avid bird watcher, and one of his favorite birds was the Purple Martin. His greatest joy was spending time with his family and friends.



Jim is survived by three sons, Kim Boehmer, Washington, Scott Boehmer and wife Sheila, Hannibal, and Todd Boehmer and wife Missy, Washington; three daughters, Debbie Oitker, O'Fallon, Ill., Bonnie Turin and husband Paul, St. Louis, and Tammy LaPlant and husband Bob, Washington; two sisters-in-law, Irene Graser and Betty Brune; 14 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; many other family members and friends.



He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Dottie; one son-in-law, Mike Oitker; one sister, Dorothy Boehmer; one brother, Robert "Petey" Boehmer; and sisters-in-law, Viola Skornia and Jenny Finder.



A memorial Mass will be held Monday, July 27, at 5 p.m. at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Washington.



A private family burial will immediately follow.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the St. Francis Borgia Food Pantry.



The Boehmer family is being served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Washington.





