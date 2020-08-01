The Rev. James Leroy Perkins, 80, Robertsville, departed this life Tuesday, July 28, 2020, in St. Louis.



James was born Aug. 21, 1939, in Washington, the son of William Ambrose Perkins, known to all as Ambrose, and wife Sadie, nee Fowler. On June 24, 1967, he was united in marriage to Verla Mae Hulsey, and three children came to bless this union.



James was a devoted Christian, having been saved in 1974. He was ordained as a minister in 1979, at Robertsville Temple in Robertsville. He went on to serve the Historical First Baptist Church in Pacific, as their minister for 15 years. James graduated from St. Clair High School in 1959, where he ran track and played on the basketball and baseball teams. He then furthered his education at East Central College in Union. During his working years, he was employed at SKF Foundry in Washington, for about 12 years. He later worked as a driver for Franklin County Transportation, retiring after eight years of service. James was mechanically inclined and loved to work with his hands, rebuilding small engines. He was an outdoorsman at heart and enjoyed hunting and fishing. Cooking was another of his talents. James remained an avid sports fan and loved to spend time reading. Nothing made him happier than the time spent with his children and grandchildren, and he was anxiously awaiting the arrival of another grandchild.



James is survived by his wife, Verla Perkins, Robertsville; his children, the Rev. James Darren Perkins, known to all as Darren, and wife Christy, St. Clair, Robert C. Perkins, Union, and Cynthia Ingram and husband Shavar, Robertsville; his goddaughter, Shelly Hulsey, Union; one sister, Delores Hulsey, Anderson; 11 grandchildren; brothers- and sisters-in-law; nieces; nephews; great- and great-great-nieces and -nephews; cousins; and many friends.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Ambrose and Sadie Perkins; four brothers, Marvin and Emmet Clark, Edward and Ambrose Perkins; and five sisters, Sadie Harding, Barbara Bates, Lucille Bailey, Ida Adams and Ada Johnson.



Visitation will be held Monday, Aug. 3, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair, with funeral services at 6 p.m., with the Rev. Darren Perkins and the Rev. Billy Bryson officiating.



Committal services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 4, at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis. (Jefferson Barracks limits to a 50-person attendance.)



Memorials may be made to Verla Perkins.



Arrangements are in care of Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.





