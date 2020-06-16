A funeral service for James Lloyd Perrine, 58, Pacific, was scheduled for Tuesday, June 16, at 7 p.m. at Bell Funeral Home, Pacific.
Interment will be in Shiloh Community Cemetery, Robertsville.
Visitation was Tuesday, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.
Mr. Perrine died Saturday, June 13, 2020.
He is survived by his wife Dawn Perrine, Pacific; his mother, Ellen, Staunton, Ill.; two sons, Craig Perrine, Pacific, and Joshua Perrine, Alton, Ill.; five daughters, Sarah Gardoww and husband Dane, Creve Coeur, Emily Essmyer and husband Adam, Fenton, Holly Perrine, Washington, Tessa Perrine and Abbigail Perrine, both of Pacific; other relatives and many friends.
The family was served by Bell Funeral Home, Pacific.
Published in The Missourian on Jun. 16, 2020.