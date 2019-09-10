Home

James Leroney

James Leroney Obituary
A celebration of life for James "Jim" Leroney, 79, St. Clair, will be Wednesday, Sept. 18, at 7 p.m. at Elks Lodge 2651, St. Clair.
A private committal will be at a later date.
Visitation will be Sept. 18, from 4 p.m. until the time of the service, at the Elks Lodge.
Elks services will follow.
Mr. Leroney died Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019.
He is survived by his wife, Darlene Leroney, nee Perkins, St. Clair; four sons, Brad Leroney and wife Mandie, Dave Leroney and wife Julie, Tim Woodcock and wife Shelly, and Todd Woodcock and wife Cindi, all of St. Clair; other relatives and many friends.
The family is being served by Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.
Published in The Missourian on Sept. 10, 2019
