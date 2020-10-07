Dr. James M. Garrison, St. Clair, fell asleep in Jesus Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, at the age of 89. He was born June 29, 1931, in St. Louis. He was preceded in death by his father, William, and mother, Mildred Garrison.



He married Paula R. Simmons, the love of his life and "bestest" friend, Aug. 7, 1954. In 1960, they adopted their daughter, Cynthia, as a baby and a loving child. She later married Gregory Baker. They presented Jim and Paula with a grandson, Thomas Baker. Thomas was married to Jessica in June 2013. Thomas and Jessica gave Jim and Paula two great-grandsons, Lucas and Noah. Jim had many loving relatives and friends throughout the United States.



Jim graduated from Concordia University, River Forrest, with a B.S. degree in elementary education in 1954. He received his master's degree in elementary administration from Washington University, St. Louis, in 1960. He was awarded his Ph.D. in school administration in 1970, by St. Louis University.



His first teaching experience was in Salt Lake City as a supply teacher at St. John's Lutheran School. Following his graduation in 1954 from Concordia, he received his call to Immanuel Lutheran School, Washington, to serve as grade school teacher, youth leader and teach Bible classes. Later, he was made principal of Immanuel Lutheran School.



In 1965, he became a part of the the Parkway Public School District administration team in St. Louis West County. First, he served as assistant to the superintendent and then in other administrative positions.



Jim held the office of president of the Greater St. Louis Adult Education Organization. He also served on various education boards at the state level.



He served Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, St. Clair, as director of Christian education, later teaching home adult Bible classes. He acted as chairman for the construction of the church, Christian Life Center and the child care center.



At Lake St. Clair, he served as chairman of the trustees for three years. He then was asked to become chairman of the St. Clair Sewer District. With his leadership, they were able to secure 90 percent funding from the state of Missouri and United States funds to build a sewer system throughout Lake St. Clair. In 2015, he was again asked to serve another three years as a Lake St. Clair trustee.



Jim enjoyed building his home and other projects, fishing, hunting, traveling, being with friends, relatives and serving the Lord. Paula and Jim celebrated their 66 years of marriage Aug. 7, 2020.



Funeral arrangements will be private.



His motto later in life was "You cannot hire me or fire me, only the good Lord will determine what happens next," along with Holy Scripture John 3:16, "God gave his only Son, Jesus, to die for me that I may have eternal life."



Jim was a faithful member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, St. Clair, where he heard the Word of God and received Holy Communion.



Jim now rests in peace in his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.





