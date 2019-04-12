|
|
|
A funeral Mass for James M. Longsdon, 78, Clover Bottom, will be Monday, April 15, at 11 a.m. at St. Ann Catholic Church, Clover Bottom.
Interment will be private.
Visitation will be Monday, from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service, at the church.
Mr. Longsdon died Thursday, April 11, 2019.
He is survived by his wife, Rita Longsdon, nee Nowak, Clover Bottom; three sons, Todd Longsdon and wife Shelly, Union, Jamie Longsdon and wife Lisa, Leslie, and Brian Longsdon, Washington; one daughter, Gina Sahm and husband Mark, Washington; other relatives and many friends.
The family is being served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Washington.
Published in The Missourian on Apr. 12, 2019
Read More