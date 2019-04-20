James Matthew Longsdon, 78, Clover Bottom, passed away Thursday, April 11, 2019.



James, son of the late John Longsdon and wife Helen, nee Lynch, was born Jan. 30, 1941, in St. Louis. He served his country in the U.S. Army from 1959 to 1961.



James was united in marriage to Rita Nowak June 20, 1964, at St. Ann Catholic Church, Clover Bottom. He was employed as a blaster at Ed's Engineering and Drilling. James enjoyed fishing, hunting, all gardening, throwing horseshoes, and being outdoors and spending time with his grandchildren. He was a member of St. Ann Catholic Church, Clover Bottom.



James is survived by his wife, Rita Longsdon, nee^ Nowak; one daughter, Gina Sahm and husband Mark, Washington; three sons, Todd Longsdon and wife Shelly, Union, Jamie Longsdon and wife Lisa, Leslie, and Brian Longsdon, Union; five sisters, Shearon Ballman, Carol Luechtefeld, Sue Terschluse, Helen Nowak and Kay Atkins; two brothers, Kenneth "Moe" Longsdon and Eugene "Blu" Longsdon; nine grandchildren, Adam Sahm (Colleen), Brittany Sahm (Taylor Dunnington), Jeremy Sahm, Dylan Longsdon, Melissa Johnson (Dan), Zachary Kampman (Shannon), Kristen Straatmann (Josh), Dustin Longsdon (Victoria Kramer) and Tristan Longsdon; 10 great-grandchildren; other relatives and friends.



He was preceded in death by his parents; his stepmother, Catherine, nee Thomason; one brother, Francis "Lefty" Longsdon; father- and mother-in-law, Oliver and Bernice Nowak; two brothers-in-law, Gene Henneken and Ricky Nowak; and sister-in-law, Audrey Nowak.



A funeral Mass was held at 11 a.m. Monday, April 15, at St. Ann Catholic Church, Clover Bottom, with the Rev. Mathew Cheruparambil officiating.



A private burial will be held at a later date.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Loving Hands Hospice.



The Longsdon family was served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Washington. Published in The Missourian on Apr. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary