James M. Neville III, 37, Union, passed away Saturday, June 29, 2019, at his home.



James was born July 21, 1981, in St. Louis, to James Neville Jr. and Robbie (King). James was united in marriage to Carrie West May 24, 2012, in Union.



James was employed at Carla Vista for one year and Taco Bell for two years. He enjoyed camping, spending time with his wife and kids, attending the NA meetings and helping others.



James was preceded in death by his two grandfathers, James Neville Sr. and Bobby Dean King; one great-grandmother, Zellah Lee Mayes; and one great-uncle, Ronnie Lee Mayes.



He is survived by his wife, Carrie Neville, Union; his parents, James Neville Jr., Pacific, and Robbie (King), High Ridge; his father, Larry Buscher, St. Louis; two sons, Michael Brandt and James Neville IV, both of Union; one daughter, Elizabeth Neville, Union; three brothers, Andrew Neville, Fenton, John Neville, Gray Summit, and Tywarian Greene, Pacific; one sister, Lindsay Battle and husband Desher, Pacific; nieces; nephews; other relatives and many friends.



Visitation was scheduled from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 5, at Midlawn Funeral Home, Union. A funeral service will be held at noon Saturday, July 6, at the funeral home.



Entombment will be at Midlawn Memorial Gardens Good Shepherd Mausoleum, Union.



Donations are preferred to the .



Arrangements are under the care of Midlawn Funeral Home, Union. Published in The Missourian on July 6, 2019