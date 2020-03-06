Home

James McKinney Obituary
A funeral service for James "Jim" McKinney, 84, Union, was held Friday, March 6, at 5 p.m. at Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.
Visitation was Friday from 1 p.m. until the time of the funeral with a military honors service at 1 p.m. at the funeral home.
Mr. McKinney died Tuesday, March 3, 2020.
He is survived by his wife, Patsy McKinney, Union; two sons, James McKinney and wife Trisha, and Douglas McKinney and wife Marsha, all of Union; two daughters, Jeanette McKinney and Tama McKinney, both of Union; other relatives and many friends.
The family was served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.
Published in The Missourian on Mar. 6, 2020
