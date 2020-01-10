Home

Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home
1206 Jefferson Street
Washington, MO 63090
(636) 239-6707
James P. Jackson

James P. Jackson Obituary
A memorial service for James "Jim" Pierre Jackson, 94, Washington, will be Saturday, Jan. 18, at 11 a.m. at the Presbyterian Church, Washington.
Mr. Jackson died Dec. 28, 2019.
He is survived by his wife Charlene Jackson, nee Duncan, Washington; two sons, Keith Jackson and wife Narcisa, Naples, Fla., and Glenn Jackson and wife Evelyn, Wichita, Kan.; other relatives and many friends.
The family is being served by Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home, Washington.
Published in The Missourian on Jan. 10, 2020
