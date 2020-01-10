|
A memorial service for James "Jim" Pierre Jackson, 94, Washington, will be Saturday, Jan. 18, at 11 a.m. at the Presbyterian Church, Washington.
Mr. Jackson died Dec. 28, 2019.
He is survived by his wife Charlene Jackson, nee Duncan, Washington; two sons, Keith Jackson and wife Narcisa, Naples, Fla., and Glenn Jackson and wife Evelyn, Wichita, Kan.; other relatives and many friends.
The family is being served by Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home, Washington.
Published in The Missourian on Jan. 10, 2020