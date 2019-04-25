James "Jim" Pay Zwyers, 83, St. Peters, passed away Saturday, April 20, 2019, at his home.



Jim was born April 11, 1936, in Wellsburg, Iowa, son of Carter P. Zwyers and Clara G., nee Neessen. He was married to Janice Ellen Sienknecht June 16, 1960. Jim joined the U.S. Air Force in 1956 and obtained the rank of master sergeant. After 20 years of active duty, he served 20 years of civil service for the U.S. Army. Jim was a member of American Legion Post 313, AMVETS Post 106 and NCOA. He became a father in 1961 to James C., 1964 to Jason B., and 1967 to Joni Ellen. Jim has left a multitude of life lessons, wisdom and fond memories. He was a man who will be missed by many. Jim was a wonderful husband, father, son, son-in-law, brother-in-law and friend.



He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Janice Ellen Zwyers; three children, James Carter (Suzanne Holland) Zwyers, Jason Bradley (Deanna Klosterkemper) Zwyers and Joni Ellen (Sgt. 1st Class Kenneth) Johnson; 11 grandchildren, Miranda Ellen Barroll, James Joseph Zwyers, Mark (Bethany) Johnson, Pfc. Mitchell Johnson, Maverick Johnson, Mikayla Johnson, Nick Metts, Mike Metts, Thad (Lindsey) Helmich, Tyler (Katie) Helmich and Eliza (Zack) Arnold; and 13 great-grandchildren, Molina and Colten Barroll, Lane, Lawton, Cricket and Cedar Arnold, Wyatt, Weston and Brynn Helmich, Corbin and Page Hellmich, Chloe Johnson and James Zwyers.



Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Carter and Clara Zwyers, and brother, Bernard C. Zwyers.



Visitation is scheduled to be held Monday, April 29, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Pitman Funeral Home, 1545 Wentzville Parkway, Wentzville.



A funeral service will be held Tuesday, April 30, at 11:30 a.m., also at the funeral home.



Interment will follow at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis.



Donations may be made to AMVETS Post 106, St. Peters, in care of Pitman Funeral Home, P.O. Box 248, Wentzville, MO 63385.



The family is being served by Pitman Funeral Home, Wentzville. Published in The Missourian on Apr. 25, 2019