James "Jim" R. Brennan, 85, Union, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020.



Jim, son of the late Robert and Daisie, nee Hayden, Brennan, was born March 1, 1935, in East St. Louis, Ill. He graduated from Assumption High School, received his bachelor's degree from the University of Illinois and his master's degree from Southern Illinois University, Edwardsville. He was united in marriage to Janice "Jan" Weber, March 17, 1982.



Jim was in the Army Reserves. He was a systems analyst with the federal government, where he spent most of his career negotiating contracts for Army helicopters. Upon retirement, he enjoyed time with his wife, Jan, visiting wineries, state parks and enjoying the outside and nature. But most of all, he enjoyed being with the grandchildren and sharing many stories with them.



Jim is greatly missed by his wife, Jan; five children, Virginia Cabell and husband Bruce, Georgia Huelsman and husband Bobby, James Brennan Jr. and wife Lori, Caroline Hess and husband Cory, and Mariland Hendley and husband Brian; 14 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; nieces; nephews; many other relatives and friends.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Daisie Brennan; one grandchild, Billy Bailey; and two great-grandchildren, Reese and Scotlyn Wyman.



Visitation for Jim will be held Thursday, Sept. 3, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Oltmann Funeral Home, Union, with a rosary service at 3:30 p.m.



A funeral Mass will be held Friday, Sept. 4, at 10 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Union.



In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Masses or the Union Food Pantry.



The Brennan family is being served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.





